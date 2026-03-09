Workers’ Sacrifices Built BJP’s National Success, Telangana Power Is Next: NRR

Hyderabad:BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Monday said his party came to power in north-eastern states due to relentless struggle and sacrifices made by the members of Sangh Parivar, including BJP, RSS and ABVP workers. Similarly, he said the BJP will come to power in Telangana too on the strength of party workers.

Taking part in the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Prashikshan Abhiyan programme (training program of party workers) held at the state party office, Ramchander Rao said, “Even though the northeast region is dominated with Buddhism, Christianity, tribal communities and Communist strongholds, the BJP won the hearts of all and came to power. Similarly the BJP will come to power in Telangana too on the strength of party workers.”



He emphasised the utmost importance for every party worker to conduct themselves in accordance with the party’s ideologies. The primary reason behind the nation-wide rise of the BJP is the sacrifices and ideological struggle of its workers and urged party workers to clearly implement the concepts of `integral humanism and antyodaya’ proposed by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.



Ramachander Rao pointed out that while the BJP was once criticised as a party limited to north India, it has now expanded across the east, west, and south. He cited the party's previous governance in Karnataka and the recent historic win of a BJP MP in Kerala as clear proof of this nationwide expansion.



He also spoke of the intense Communist violence in Kerala, mentioning horrific incidents where a teacher was murdered in front of students and workers were killed before their families. Despite such attacks, workers persisted, leading to the party's growth in local bodies like Thiruvananthapuram.



The Telangana BJP chief reminded the cadre of past suppressions such as the use of the TADA Act against workers in Gujarat by the previous Congress government and oppression in Bihar. He said even during the Emergency, when leaders and workers were jailed in massive numbers, the movement did not stop. Today’s power at the Center and in various states is built upon that foundation of sacrifice.



"The rise of the BJP was not due to a single individual, but the result of the sacrifices of millions of workers from Kashmir to Kanyakumari," he asserted.



Calling upon the cadre, he stated that if they work with the same spirit of sacrifice and commitment, the BJP is certain to come to power in Telangana. He noted that the party's second-place in recent local body elections indicates growing public trust.