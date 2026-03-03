Workers Risk Lives on Chanchalguda Flyover Project

Hyderabad: Construction workers on the Chanchalguda–Santoshnagar flyover are carrying out tasks without safety gear, putting themselves and commuters at risk. Heavy iron beams were seen being lifted without protective measures as vehicles passed underneath.

A viral video showed a person advising workers to follow safety protocols, but they were seen balancing girders without safety nets, violating basic safety standards. The steel bridge works have recently resumed after property acquisitions, but locals and commuters have urged authorities to halt construction until proper safety arrangements are ensured.

Sai Kumar, a resident, said the situation is dangerous for both workers and commuters, calling for strict road closures and fines against the contractor for safety violations. Krishna Reddy noted he now avoids the Saidabad route, preferring Dilsukhnagar due to fears of falling material. Another commuter, Sudarshan Rao, said one side of the road remains open despite risks, and urged a full closure until safety measures are in place.

Repeated calls to GHMC officials went unanswered. Civil engineering experts stressed the need for safety nets, barricades, caution boards, warning lights, and flags, especially in urban projects. While traffic police have placed diversions between Malakpet and Santosh Nagar, some stretches remain open.

According to GHMC, the flyover is 80 per cent complete, with April set as the deadline for its completion.