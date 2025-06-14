Worker Dies by Suicide at MLA Beerla Ilaiah's House

Nalgonda: A person working at the residence of Alair Congress MLA Beerla Ilaiah in Yadagirigutta died by suicide on the terrace of the building on Saturday, reportedly due to financial problems.

The victim was identified as Gandamalla Ravi (30), who had been working at the residence of Alair MLA Beerla Ilaiah in Yadagirigutta for the past two years. He lived with his wife and two daughters in a room on the third floor of the MLA's building.

According to the police, Ravi went to the terrace of the building in the early hours of Saturday and died by suicide. His body was shifted to the area hospital in Bhongir for autopsy.

Ravi’s wife, Navitha, said he was addicted to alcohol and had taken a home loan from a bank, along with borrowing money from private individuals. Unable to cope with the mounting debts, he died by suicide," she said.