Work to Resume for Chanchalguda Flyover

Hyderabad: The construction of the flyover from the Chanchalguda Printing Press to Santoshnagar has resumed after long-pending issues were resolved. However, the construction work from Saidabad to IS Sadan remains stalled, with only the pillars constructed, due to pending land acquisitions.

The proposed 3.38-km, four-lane, bidirectional flyover begins at the Government Printing Press in Chanchalguda, with one ramp ending at Yadagiri theatre in Santoshnagar and another ramp ending at Champapet. Once completed, the flyover will help in reducing traffic congestion at Chanchalguda, Saidabad, IS Sadan, and Santoshnagar.

According to GHMC executive engineer B. Gopal, “We have cleared the issues in Chanchalguda and Santoshnagar. However, there are religious structures and property disputes in Saidabad. We are trying to convince the people, and the process is underway. GHMC officials are also filing counter-affidavits in court to settle the land disputes.”

“The work is delayed because of 23 key properties, including religious places and a graveyard. Out of 149 acquisitions, GHMC has completed 126,” he added.

“Four years ago, I gave 60 feet of land to GHMC and modified my property. I immediately received the compensation,” said Manoj Agarwal, a local resident of Saidabad.

Mukesh Agarwal, another property owner, explained, “There is a civil dispute over my property, which has been pending in court since 2004. The compensation was wrongly given to another person, due to which the case remains unresolved. Once the case is settled, I am ready to hand over the land to GHMC,” he added.

The Hanuman temple remains a controversial issue, as the flyover is planned to pass over the temple. The plan has sparked strong protests from temple authorities and locals. “The pillar has been constructed beside the temple, and the temple arch will be affected if there is no change in the plan,” said local resident Niranjan Yadav. “We are not against land acquisition, but officials must consider our concerns,” he added.

“This is a commercial area where many businesses operate. Several people have not received proper compensation. We support public development and are ready for discussions with officials to resolve the temple matter,” said G. Subhash Chandarji, former deputy mayor.