Work on New Telangana Haj Building at Mamidipally to Begin Shortly

Hyderabad: Construction works for the Telangana Haj (Rubath) building will shortly commence on two acres at Mamidipally near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The government has taken up the works as the present Haj House in Nampally is unable to accommodate a large number of pilgrims during the Haj camp.

Telangana Waqf Board CEO Mohammed Assadullah, holding charge as executive officer of the Haj Committee, visited Karnataka to study the model of the Bengaluru Haj House.

Meanwhile, concerns have been raised over the custody of the Haj House in Nampally. Haj Committee former member Abul Fateh Syed Bandagi Badesha Quadri, an elected member of the Telangana Waqf Board, said the Haj House had not been handed over to the Haj Committee management, which is governed by the Central Haj Act.

Now, there is a push to construct a new Haj House at Mamidipally on the land of another Waqf institution, Baba Sharfuddin Sahib Pahadi Rehmatullah Ali Dargah, he said.

Quadri said the Wuzu Khana, toilet blocks and other amenities at the Haj House were in a bad shape. According to Quadri, every year, only minor repairs were carried out just before the Haj season. Quadri said the ownership and custody of the Haj House must be clearly defined and handed over to the Haj Committee.