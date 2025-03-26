Work in SLBC tunnel halted after accident, to resume after 'normalcy' returns: Govt

Hyderabad:The state government has said that all work in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel project was halted after the February 22 mishap, and that once “normalcy” returns, the project implementation will be expedited.

The government, in its policy statement on demand for grants for the irrigation department for 2025-26, also said “work of investigation, design, and execution of Tunnel 1 and Tunnel 2, including the head regulator at entrance point of Tunnel-1, was awarded under EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) system to Jaiprakash Associates Limited.”



It may be recalled that the collapse of a section of Tunnel-1 after the excavation by a tunnel boring machine up to 13.9 km on February 22, resulted in an immediate stoppage of all work with eight workers being trapped in the collapsed debris. While bodies of two of the eight workers have been found so far, the search for the other six is continuing.



The length of the entire tunnel, as planned and is being executed, is 43.931 km, with excavation from both the inlet side along the Srisailam reservoir in Nagarkurnool district, and the outlet end in Nalgonda district. After the February accident, work was also stopped in Tunnel-2, which has been dug to a distance of 20.43 km.