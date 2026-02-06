Work Begins On Mallanasagar Pump House

HYDERABAD: Construction of the raw water pump house at Mallannasagar, a critical link in the ₹7,360-crore Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme Phases II and III, has commenced, with the Water Board pushing for faster execution to bring an additional 20 tmc of water to the city and supply the Musi rejuvenation scheme and the twin reservoirs of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar.

Inspecting the initial works on Friday, HMWS&SB managing director Ashok Reddy directed officials to adhere to timelines. “If needed, work should be taken up in two shifts and additional work forces may be engaged to complete the tasks as scheduled,” he told them.

The pump house, located near the Mallannasagar reservoir tapping point, is designed to handle 20 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) of raw water. Water will be conveyed through two parallel pipelines of 3,000-mm diameter over a stretch of nearly 50 km to Ghanpur. Officials briefed the MD on technical aspects, after he interacted with workers at the site near Pathur in Gajwel mandal.

Water will be treated at the treatment plant under construction at the Ghanpur master reservoir before being supplied to Hyderabad. Ashok Reddy also inspected the 1,170 million litres a day (MLD) capacity water treatment plant works at Ghanpur. He instructed that every pipe used in the project be assigned a unique number and geo-tagged, and asked officials to develop a dedicated mobile application with IT support to track each pipe from installation to testing.

Hyderabad currently receives 10 tmc ft of water from the Yellampalli project under Phase I. The two new phases will add another 20 tmc ft from Mallannasagar — 17.5 tmc ft for drinking water supply to the city and 2.5 tmc ft for Musi rejuvenation and refilling of twin reservoirs. Once completed, the scheme is expected to supply 300 million gallons per day (MGD) of water to Hyderabad.

The project involves construction of pump houses and substations, laying of heavy-duty pipelines from Mallannasagar to Ghanpur, and setting up water treatment plants of 1,170 MLD capacity at Ghanpur and Shamirpet, along with pumping mains from Ghanpur to Muthangi. The target is to complete the entire project within two years.