Work Begins At Idgahs For Bakrid

Hyderabad:Ahead of Bakrid, the Telangana Waqf Board has made special arrangements at idgahs to enable thousands of people to perform special prayers. The Waqf Board will announce the official timings for these Idgahs on Thursday.

Works are started at idgahs of Mir Alam Idgah, Seven Tombs and Madannapet. The GHMC has taken up sanitation works, while the Water Board will provide drinking water at the venue. Discom will ensure uninterrupted power supply. The Waqf Board will set up sound systems and shamianas inside the Idgahs.



Bakrid falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hajjah, which is the 12th and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar. It is celebrated on Saturday, June 7 in India this year.



The sacrifice is split into three parts. One part is given to relatives or neighbours, one part is given to poor people and another part is kept for the family. Syed Mohammed Yusuf Madani, Imam of Madannapet Idgah, said, “Before the special prayers, a message will be given to the gathering explaining the importance of the day. He requested the people to maintain cleanliness after the sacrifice to protect the environment.”



The price of sacrificial sheep has risen slightly. A sheep trader Toufeeq Shaik said that he was selling each sheep for `13,000 and more because the price of one kilogram meat is more than `1,000 now. The most preferred sheep breed was Telangana Potla, for its taste and quality over the Ongole breed from Andhra Pradesh, Kadga from Nagpur, Dumba from Rajasthan, Vilayati from Delhi, and Khassi from West Bengal.



He said the Potla sheep were bought from Wanaparthy, Nalgonda and Adilabad districts. Major sheep markets are set up in areas like Chanchalguda, Jiyaguda, Nayapul, Aramghar, Darulshifa.



Mohammed Javeed said that people have started coming to buy sheep and it will increase from Wednesday. He said prices may drop if there is leftover stock. Ahmed Bin Abri at Chanchalguda said that he came to buy early because the sacrificial animal has to be healthy without any injuries.

