Won’t allow RRR alignment deviation in Nalgonda: MP Laxman

Hyderabad:BJP parliamentary board member and Rajya Sabha MP Dr K. Laxman has stated that the party would not allow any deviation in the alignment of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) in Nalgonda district.

Speaking at the BJP office on Friday, he said the unscientific alignment had already been brought to the attention of Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari. He stated that the party would not permit changes, since the project is being fully funded by the Centre, until it goes out the HMDA limits in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Farmers and other affected people from Nalgonda district, alleging that the RRR alignment had been altered to benefit the rich, met Dr Laxman to complain about the changes. They lamented that farmers would incur severe financial losses if the alignment remained unchanged.

Dr Laxman criticised the BRS government for deviating from the RRR's original plan and accused Congress leaders of inconsistency. "The Komatireddy brothers opposed the deviation while in Opposition but have remained silent after Congress came into power. The RRR was initially planned to be 40 km away from the Outer Ring Road (ORR) but has been reduced to 28 km in the Bhongir and Nalgonda areas," he said, adding that this exemplified the Congress' failure to fulfill promises once in power.