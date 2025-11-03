Women’s World Cup Win Inspires Aspiring Girls In Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The historic victory of the Indian women’s cricket team has inspired a new generation of aspiring girls from Hyderabad to take up the sport.

“This victory belongs to all of us who played when there were no facilities or recognition. It’s the dream we always chased,” said one former player. Mithali Raj, Hyderabad’s own cricket icon who captained India in two World Cups, remains an enduring inspiration for the next generation of players.

Veterans said the victory was a fitting answer to those who once dismissed women’s cricket as unpopular or unsustainable. “This win silences every voice that doubted women’s cricket,” said a former player, pointing out that the current World Cup saw over six crore viewers tune in to the first 13 matches.

Maria Justina, a former medium pacer who represented junior nationals and zonal teams between 1992 and 2001, recalled the challenges of her playing days. “We had to buy our own kits and train tickets to represent our teams. Today’s girls are lucky to have strong associations supporting them. This victory will open new horizons for the next generation,” she said.

Hyderabad has produced several talented players who shaped women’s cricket in India, including Sandra Braganza, Rajani Venugopal, and Poonam Rao. Sandra was the first Hyderabad girl to represent India as a fast-bowling all-rounder, while Rajani was known for her hard-hitting batting and spin bowling, and Poonam for her elegant all-round performances.

Surekha Paul, a former medium pacer and middle-order batter who represented South Zone and Railways since 1981, reminisced about her early cricketing days. “We played at Gymkhana grounds and travelled in unreserved train compartments, sometimes paying for our own tickets. We stayed in dormitories or school hostels with basic facilities and often walked to the grounds carrying our kits. Food was simple, and pitches were uneven, but our passion kept us going,” she said.

She added that women’s cricket underwent a major transformation after its merger with the BCCI in 2006-07. “Earlier, HCA women got step-motherly treatment compared to men. There were no proper grounds or practice facilities. Only after the merger did things change, today’s girls travel by air, stay in five-star hotels, and get good match fees. It’s a different world now,” she said with pride.