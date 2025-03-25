Hyderabad: Women’s Safety Concerns Rise After MMTS Incident

Hyderabad: Concerns about the safety of women commuting in public transport escalated on Monday following a sexual assault attempt on a 23-year-old woman, travelling in a ladies compartment on an MMTS train. The incident has renewed calls for stronger security measures in public transportation systems.

According to reports, this episode is not isolated. There have been multiple instances where men have entered compartments and zones reserved for women in MMTS and Metro Rail trains and RTC buses, compromising the safety and security of women commuters.

Thirdandapani Pawan Kumar, a regular MMTS user and Long & MMTS Association member, stressed the urgent need for enhanced security on trains and at railway stations. “There is a pressing need for more security personnel, either from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) or the Government Reserve Police (GRP). Before the Covid lockdown, RPF officers conducted compulsory checks in every MMTS train, but these measures have dwindled since restrictions eased,” he said.

Authorities and concerned citizens have called for a substantial increase in police deployment. Sources suggest that while there are currently around 1,900 GRP personnel monitoring railways in the South Central Railway, Telangana alone requires the deployment of approximately 1,000 additional officers. Further, the RPF in SCR is operating with 2,345 personnel with 930 vacancies and relies on temporary home guards to fill gaps.

Critics have also pointed to infrastructural issues around railway tracks where broken barricade walls and open spaces have become hotspots for anti-social elements, exacerbating the overall safety concerns. Experts advise that commuters, especially those travelling alone, should opt for compartments with higher occupancy until security is reinforced.

With 88 MMTS services operating daily and 630 trains passing through nearly 700 railway stations in the zone, the need for immediate and effective action is clear. As the debate over women's safety in public transport continues, authorities are under mounting pressure to implement robust security measures before further incidents occur.