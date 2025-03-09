Women’s role is key in town planning, says CDMA Sree Devi

Hyderabad:Women's contribution to urban planning is crucial in making cities more refined and inclusive, said Dr T.K. Sree Devi, commissioner and director of municipal administration (CDMA).

During a seminar, ‘Gender Inclusive Planning and Policies – Challenges and Initiatives’ on March 8, Dr Sree Devi said that women must be respected for their choices and acknowledged for their refined contributions in both personal and professional spaces.



She appreciated the Institute of Town Planning-India’s (ITPI) initiative, stating that more women’s participation in urban planning would lead to safer and more efficient cities.



The seminar, which was organised by ITPI Telangana chapter, featured four speakers. It also served as a platform to share experiences of young women entrepreneurs working in the startup industry. Furthermore, an interactive session was conducted on major safety concerns such as street lighting, public toilet maintenance, CCTV surveillance, and last-mile connectivity in public transport, with discussion on how it could be improved.



One of the highlights was that 75 per cent of the attendees were women, which reflected an ever-growing number of women working in urban planning.