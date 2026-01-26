Women’s Rights and Health in Focus at AIDWA Meet

Hyderabad: Thousands of women, including young girls, marched with placards and Bathukamma flowers as the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) opened its 14th National Conference here on Sunday.

The programme began with songs and dances, followed by tributes to AIDWA members killed in different states. Speakers recalled the struggles of Telangana’s Mallu Swarajyam and Chakali Ilamma and stressed the need to pass on their legacy to younger generations.

Reception committee chairperson Shanta Sinha highlighted the anti-liquor agitation, the fight by ASHA and anganwadi workers for dignity and regularisation, and the struggles of women in factories and beedi units, calling for solidarity across sectors.

Speakers urged women to vote consciously and resist monetary inducements, stressing informed political participation. Sinha said women’s health must become a central political issue, pointing out that privatisation of public health was forcing households to spend heavily on care, while conditions such as anaemia remained neglected.

Chief guest and actress Rohini said today’s women stood on the foundations laid by earlier generations who fought without platforms or recognition. She noted that women had always been part of social and political struggles, often without visibility, and cautioned against misinformation in popular culture undermining constitutional values.

AIDWA leaders Brinda Karat and Nisha Singh also attended. General secretary Mariam Dhawale and president P.K. Sreemathy warned that India would be “sold” if future generations failed to fight for rights, pledging to submit a report on women’s issues in Telangana to the state government.

Telangana general secretary Mallu Lakshmi accused the Centre of diminishing women’s pride, demanding immediate implementation of the women’s reservation bill. “From Unnao to women in the media, the attacks are never-ending,” she said.