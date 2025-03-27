Women’s March unites art, empowerment

Hyderabad:Lakshmi Shankar, a musician, captivated the audience with a poem celebrating love in many forms, love for nature, solitude, daughters, sisters, happiness and humanity. Shreya Gupta, an IT professional, shared her spoken word piece for the first time, including the memorable line, “In a past world, my mother is a space explorer.” Her performance brought fresh energy and excitement to the event.

With performances like theirs, the ‘Women’s March’ event conducted at Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad on Wednesday turned into a stage for women to share their voices and creativity. The evening was about more than just celebrating March as the month for women, it was about creating a safe space where women could freely express themselves.



Amitha Desai, the director of Goethe-Zenturm, explained the idea behind the event. “Although we call it Women’s March, we don’t limit this celebration to just one month, but as the concept of women speaking, we wanted to create a safe space just for that,” she said.



Throughout the evening, women from different backgrounds took the stage for five-minute performances. Shruthi Bhagat moved everyone with a Hindi poem written during a time of deep anger six years ago, a piece that touched many hearts. Hafsa brought a mix of humor and thoughtfulness with her poem about the four must-haves for every bride on her big day.



Pooja also shared a touching poem that celebrated many lives and experiences of women. A woman shared how her yearly birthday trips and a special evening by the beach, inspired her to write a beautiful poem about the complexities of self-awareness and identity, using metaphor of the sea to explore both visible and hidden aspects of oneself.