Women’s Groups Protest Telugu Film Prabhutva Sarai Dukanam Over Vulgar Content

A fresh controversy has erupted over the upcoming Telugu film “Prabhutva Sarai Dukanam,” written and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Narasimha Nandi. Produced by Daiva Naresh Gowda and Parigi Sravanthi Mallik under SVS Productions and Sreenidhi Cinemas, the film’s teaser has triggered public outrage for allegedly containing obscene dialogues and portraying Telangana women in a derogatory light.

Representatives from several women’s associations, including Mahila Samaikhya, met Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce General Secretary Damodar Prasad on Tuesday and submitted a written complaint demanding that the film’s release be immediately stopped.

Deepa Devi, a representative of Mahila Samaikhya, said, “The teaser contains vulgar and insulting dialogues against women, spoken in the Telangana dialect. It misrepresents how Telangana women speak and degrades our culture. If the movie is released, we will protest and even lay siege to the Censor Board office.”

Another member, Neeraja, said, “Filmmaking standards are falling. In the name of entertainment, such content insults Telangana’s identity and sends a wrong message to youth. We will not allow this film to be screened.”

Dhanamma, also part of the delegation, added, “Telangana women are known for their dignity and values. The language used in this film is obscene. We demand that the film be stopped immediately, or we will intensify our protest.”

The delegation — comprising Deepa Devi, Padma, Neeraja, Dhanamma, Chandramma, and Naseema — urged the Film Chamber to take strict action against the film’s makers and ensure it does not hit theatres.