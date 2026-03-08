Women’s Empowerment Key to Nation’s Growth: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday said the state government is taking major steps to transform Hyderabad into a pollution-free city. As part of the initiative, red and orange category industries will be shifted outside the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to reduce pollution levels in the city.

The Chief Minister was speaking at an International Women’s Day event held at Praja Bhavan, organised with women journalists.

Revanth Reddy said the government is committed to ensuring proper recognition and opportunities for women in various sectors. “We are happy to organise this programme with women journalists. Our government believes that women should be given the recognition they deserve. Women officers are being entrusted with responsibilities in every possible department, including the police,” he said.

He added that the country’s development depends on the economic empowerment of women. “Only when women become economically strong will the nation truly progress,” the Chief Minister noted.

Highlighting measures to tackle pollution in Hyderabad, Revanth Reddy said diesel buses operating in the city will be shifted to districts by December 2026. “We are planning to introduce 100 per cent electric buses in Hyderabad. There will be no diesel buses in the city by December 9. We will also bring AC electric buses for public transport,” he said.

The Chief Minister also revealed that the government is considering providing EV scooters to girl students travelling to colleges as part of its efforts to promote sustainable mobility and support women’s education.