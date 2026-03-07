Women’s Empowerment Key Priority of Govt: Seethakka

Nizamabad:Minister for rural development and panchayati raj and district in-charge minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka said the government under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is prioritising women’s economic empowerment under the slogan “Mahila Pragathi – Telangana Unnathi”.

She said the state government would announce several new schemes for women on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The minister was speaking at a review meeting held at the Integrated District Offices Complex in Nizamabad on Friday regarding the implementation of the Praja Palana-Pragathi Plan. Government advisers P. Sudarshan Reddy and Mohammed Shabbir Ali, R. Bhupathi Reddy, MLA of Nizamabad Rural, and other officials attended the meeting.

Collectors of the undivided district, Ila Tripathi and Ashish Sangwan, presented an action plan for implementing the programme through a PowerPoint presentation, outlining department-wise targets.

Addressing officials, Seethakka directed them to ensure that the undivided districts of Nizamabad district and Kamareddy district remain at the forefront in implementing the government’s Praja Palana-Pragathi Plan.

She asked officials to work towards achieving targets in areas including environmental cleanliness, clearance of pending files in government offices, public health, the “Arrive-Alive” initiative, welfare programmes, child protection, prevention of drug abuse, farmers’ welfare and agriculture, education, youth and sports, women’s development and environmental protection.

The minister said government employees should play an active role in implementing the programme by acting as a bridge between the government and the public. She urged officials to work transparently and involve local public representatives to ensure visible improvements within three months in sectors such as health, education, medical services, Anganwadi management, women and child welfare and sanitation.

She also stressed the need to create awareness about the harmful effects of drugs, adulterated liquor and other intoxicants and called for strict measures to curb their use. The minister urged officials to intensify efforts to eliminate social issues such as child marriages in villages.

Seethakka directed officials to expedite construction of Anganwadi buildings, gram panchayat offices and women’s federation buildings, and to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply.

She asked officials to coordinate closely to implement the Pragathi Plan effectively and advised them to utilise the mobile application developed to monitor the programme.

K. Uma Rani, mayor of Nizamabad, Kesh Venu, chairman of Nuda, Taher Bin Hamdan, chairman of the Urdu Academy, Commissioner of Police P. Sai Chaitanya, M. Rajesh Chandra, SP of Kamareddy, additional collector Kiran Kumar, municipal commissioner Dileep Kumar, Banswada sub-collector Kiranmayi and other officials attended the programme.

On the occasion, Seethakka distributed laptops to three persons with disabilities under a welfare programme of the Department for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities.