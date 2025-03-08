Women's day--celebrating tiniest milestones

Hyderabad: Small milestones often go unnoticed, but certain moments shape life choices and foster a profound sense of achievement, especially when hard-earned. As we celebrate women, it’s crucial to honour even the smallest victories—triumphs over fear, hesitation, and barriers that once seemed insurmountable.

Dara Kavitha, DCP Cyber Crime, shared her experience of learning to ride her first bike and driving her first car. “In class 9, my elder sister got a new scooter. I was eager to learn, so I asked her to teach me. She hesitated, but I reminded her how I had helped her learn to ride a bicycle in class 4. She agreed, saying, ‘Just press the start button and go!’ It didn’t feel that simple, though. I was initially scared, but slowly gained courage. It felt like being on top of the world. My sister and I shared many memories riding the scooter together in college.” She recounted another experience of driving a car: “I studied mechanical engineering and learned about cars. Driving my father's Ambassador car gave me immense joy and confidence. Driving again after marriage in our car elevated the experience even more.”

While one woman conquered the fear of speed, another found the courage to navigate dark corridors in the face of duty.









Loukya Ponnala, a junior resident doctor at Gandhi Hospital, talked about her first night duty. “I’m brave during the day, but not at night. I’m scared of the dark and silence, where even familiar surroundings feel unfamiliar. During my internship, on my first night duty in the ICU, I had to pass through dark corridors to reach a patient. It was 3 am, and the silence was deafening. I remember the sound of my footsteps, each one heavy with fear. When I reached the patient and diagnosed him, I overcame my fear. I’ll never forget that night—walking fearlessly in the dark is one of my biggest milestones.”

While external darkness can be challenging, facing inner darkness is often a more profound struggle. Priyanka Gajanan, a singer and songwriter, found strength in vulnerability. “In 2019, after a heartbreak, I picked up my guitar and wrote a song. Tears streamed down my face as I created lyrics that defied the pain. It was a cathartic experience that reignited hope in me. I realised my ability to resonate with others through music. Since then, I’ve written 27 songs and performed at over 10 shows with my original music.”

Neha, a visual merchandiser, shared the joy of unexpected rewards. “As an MBA student, I worked part-time to earn extra money. One month, my salary was ₹7,000, but I received ₹10,000 instead! I was overjoyed. It wasn’t just the extra ₹3,000, but the emotions and experiences tied to it. Even now, that moment remains one of my most cherished memories.”









Ankita Mantri, a PhD student at the English and Foreign Languages University, talked about the importance of perseverance. “In 2015, I wanted to pursue an MA in Linguistics or Computational Linguistics from EFLU, Hyderabad, but I failed the entrance exam. I realised I needed more knowledge in these fields and decided to focus on English Literature and Language Teaching. After completing my MA, I failed the PhD interview in 2019. But in 2021, I cleared it. Without the support of my mentors and my dad, I wouldn’t be where I am today. Women’s Day for me is incomplete without celebrating such men in each woman’s life.”

Rekha Lahoti, director of Kalakriti Art Gallery, spoke about the importance of financial literacy. “Two decades ago, I took charge of the gallery and decided to learn the basics of banking, investments, and savings. This knowledge proved invaluable during the COVID-19 pandemic when I had to manage finances independently. Financial literacy might seem boring, but it’s crucial for women to be truly independent.”

As women celebrate these defining moments, some choose unique careers. Pound Kakkar, a fitness trainer offering pole dancing classes, shared how she took her first pole dance class in 2018. “I had no idea what to expect, but I mustered the courage to attend a class in Mumbai. The experience was uplifting, and I decided to bring that same energy to my city.”

Neelam Naseeb, a Tarot coach and entrepreneur, experienced joy when she got her first international client. “I help people through spiritual therapy and tarot. I didn’t realise risk-taking was my strength until I got my first international client. That moment showed me that all I had to do was ‘ask right,’ and it would be granted.”









Rumana Sinha Sehgal, a social entrepreneur, shared a defining moment from her childhood. “At 14, as Vice-Captain of my school, I worked with children at Sweekaar Upkar, an institution for inclusive education. I witnessed their resilience and was inspired. This project helped me earn the Rashtrapati Puraskar, which ignited my passion for service and empowerment. The experience shaped my lifelong commitment to societal transformation.”

Dr. Vimee Bindra, a gynaecologist, recounted her first independent cesarean delivery. “The operating room was buzzing with anticipation. As a resident, I had assisted in many surgeries, but this time, the responsibility was mine. I made the first incision and delivered a healthy baby. That moment marked my transition from resident to independent surgeon, a defining milestone in my career.”