Women’s Day Celebrated Across Adilabad

ADILABAD: International Women’s Day was celebrated across the erstwhile Adilabad district on Sunday with participation from women across various fields.

Women took part in cultural programmes, including traditional and modern dance performances, organised at several locations in the district.

Komaram Bheem Asifabad district collector K. Haritha, MLA Kova Laxmi and Market Committee chairman Irikilla Manga attended celebrations organised locally and emphasised the importance of women’s empowerment through education and leadership.

Former minister Jogu Ramanna and BJP state leader Suhasini Reddy participated in the International Women’s Day celebrations organised by the Adivasi Mahila Sangam at Komaram Bheem Colony in Mavala in Adilabad. A large number of Adivasi women attended the event.

Government departments also organised programmes as part of the celebrations, with district officials taking part.

The Department of Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens organised an event in Adilabad town. Similar programmes were also held in government girls’ hostels in different parts of the district.