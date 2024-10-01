Women’s Commission issues summons to Madhapur Sri Chaitanya College

Hyderabad: Telangana Women’s Commission issued summons to Sri Chaitanya Women’s College management in Madhapur in connection with problems being faced by students for the last few days.



Taking a serious note of the students’ problems, Commission Chairperson Nerella Sharada conducted a surprise inspection at the college in Madhapur and interacted with students.

She checked hostels and mess of the students on the college premises and found that the food and facilities on the premises were inadequate. She took a serious note of the management’s attitude to allow more students to stay in a single room with smell emanating from the wash rooms.

“How can the management allow so many students to stay in a single room? Referring to the poor maintenance of rooms, she asked the staff, “Whether you maintain your house in the same manner? Sharada asked, stating that stern action would be taken against the management if it compromises on the health of the students.