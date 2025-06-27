Women Top In PG Engineering Entrance

Hyderabad:Women candidates have edged ahead in the Telangana PGECET 2025, securing a 100 per cent qualification rate in at least five disciplines, aerospace engineering, architecture and planning, textile technology, metallurgical engineering, and mining engineering.

The results, released on Thursday, show that 93.49 per cent of women who appeared for the test qualified, compared to 91.61 per cent of male candidates. In several other fields such as biotechnology, biomedical engineering, and pharmacy, women continued to perform marginally better.



The Telangana State Post-Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) was conducted between June 16 and June 19 at 25 centres across Hyderabad and Warangal. A total of 25,335 students registered for the test, and 22,983 appeared, recording a turnout of 90.72 per cent. Pharmacy drew the highest number of candidates, with 7,844 test-takers and over 94 percent qualifying. It was followed by computer science and information technology, which had 7,016 students qualifying out of 7,391 who appeared, a combined pass rate of over 91 percent.



Civil engineering saw 2,417 candidates appear for the exam, and while men dominated in numbers, women showed a slightly higher success rate. Mechanical engineering had around 800 male candidates and 128 women, both groups achieving over 92 percent success. In electrical engineering, 1,757 students appeared and over 94 percent qualified. Electronics and communication engineering saw 2,679 candidates, but the overall pass percentage was lower, hovering around 82 per cent.



Emerging fields such as environmental management, food technology, and nanotechnology also saw excellent results. Every student who appeared for the food technology and environmental management papers qualified, and in nanotechnology, the combined qualification rate was over 95 per cent. In biotechnology, women achieved a 96.97 percent success rate, slightly above the 96.2 per cent among men. Similarly, in biomedical engineering, women had a pass percentage of 90.91, while men were slightly lower at 86.36.



The exam was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE).



Convener Dr A. Aruna Kumari said the entire evaluation was handled with transparency and diligence. “Subject experts were brought in to assess every objection before the final key was frozen. Results were then matched with individual response sheets to ensure accuracy,” she said. Counselling details are expected to be announced shortly on the official PGECET portal.