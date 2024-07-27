Women should approach the commission sans doubts: State women's panel chief

Hyderabad: Women should come forward fearlessly and approach the Women's Commission, said Nerella Sharada, chairperson of Telangana Women's Commission, in her first awareness programme after assuming charge on Saturday.



“We have formed a committee in every college in coordination with women students to exclusively deal with their issues,” Sharada said at Raja Bahadur Venkata Rama Reddy Women's College in Narayanguda.



Interacting with students, she said, “Students can come to us with any problem and say it fearlessly.. we will keep your names confidential and assure that immediate justice will be done to the victim.”



A psychologist, a gynaecologist and a legal cell will be available 24/7 at the commission, she added.



“Our commission is a centre for women's safety, victims can consider our officers as their parents in any sort of atrocities done to them, I am glad for being invited as the chief guest in the same college from which I graduated,” Sharada said, adding instead of suffering silently as a victim, women should come forward.



The chairperson urged the participants to be vigilant especially on social media. Women and young girls are mostly harassed through phone calls. It has been revealed that one should be vigilant about such incidents... If you call 100, they will reach there in seconds and provide security.



City police and women’s commission members cleared doubts asked by the students, the release said.