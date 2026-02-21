Women Shift to Low-carat Gold or Silver Jewellery

HYDERABAD: With gold prices soaring, many women in Hyderabad are opting for buying lower-carat gold jewellery or purchasing silver jewellery that resemble gold. The hot favourites are imported 14k and 9k gold ornaments, which keep the cost within the budget.

According to Mahesh Kumar, the owner of Abids-based Santhosh Jewellery and Pearls, there has been growing demand, particularly from women, for 14k and 9k gold jewellery in view of rising gold prices.

"However, the 14k and 9k jewellery are not widely available in the country, but in foreign countries they are available in plenty. The jewellery market has been dull from the last one year. People are purchasing only during the wedding season or for special occasions," he said.

Queen Silver Jewellery Panjagutta manager Shravan Kumar said the gold market is dull due to off-season and people are preferring to buy silver as they can get the exchange value. "Some are preferring pearls, beads with pendants depending on their preferences," he explained.

Silver jewellery, as per city jewellers, has been getting huge attraction from women. One of the main reasons being silver is cheaper than the gold, besides better than the imitation jewellery whose glitter fades away over a period of time. To attract customers, some jewellers are using 3D technology to make high quality designer gold jewellery that is light in weight.

N. Yashaswini, a software employee, said she has been buying silver jewellery for the past few years as it looks almost like gold and comes in many designs. She added that if she gets bored of the design she can exchange it with up to 50 per cent value back and can buy the trending designs.

According to Saritha Reddy from Vanasthalipuram, there is no compulsion to buy only gold jewellery as trendy designs are available in silver, pearls, beads, and one-gram gold format.