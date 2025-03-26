Women SHGs To Be Roped In for Paddy Procurement

Nizamabad: In a bid to curb high-level irregularities in paddy procurement, the state government has started steps to involve women self-help groups (SHGs) in the process. Under the new plan, 50 per cent of the 670 paddy purchasing centres in Nizamabad district will be allotted to SHGs, with rural development officials having already identified approximately 224 centres for this purpose.

Previously, primary agriculture cooperative societies managed paddy procurement to ensure farmers received the minimum support price (MSP). However, political interference and mismanagement by certain employees led to significant irregularities and misappropriation of crores of rupees in the district.

To address these issues, the responsibility of paddy procurement has been transferred to local women SHGs. With 806 village organisations coordinating SHG activities across the district, these groups are well-positioned to work directly with farmers. During the last Vana Kalam (Kharif) season, 54 paddy purchasing centres managed by SHGs secured a commission of Rs 1.30 crore.

Looking ahead, the 224 designated SHGs are expected to secure between Rs 5 to 7 crore in commission. The SHG members, all natives of the villages, will visit agricultural fields, directly engage with farmers, and manage the procurement process. Once procurement details are entered into the system, payments will be directly transferred to the farmers’ accounts. The new approach, which eliminates hidden charges, aims to ensure that farmers receive a fair price for their produce while the SHGs earn a transparent commission.

District rural development officer Saya Goud told Deccan Chronicle, "We are coordinating closely with marketing officials to facilitate smooth paddy procurement. The proactive involvement of women in these SHGs is a positive development for our rural communities." District collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, additional collector Kiran Kumar, and senior MLA P. Sudarshan Reddy have all provided guidance to the SHG members to ensure a successful implementation of the new system.

By having SHG members directly manage procurement at the village level, the government hopes to restore transparency and efficiency in the process.