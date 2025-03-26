Women self-help groups to run 200 PPCs

Nizamabad: Senior MLA and former minister P. Sudarshan Reddy on Tuesday said around 200 women self-help groups (WSHGs) will be roped in for paddy procurement in Nizamabad district.

Of 670 paddy purchasing centres (PPCs), at least 200 centres will be allocated to SHGs, he said, adding new centres will be allocated to ensure minimum support price to farmers and financial support to women SHGs.

A preparatory meeting was conducted at the district office’s integrated complex. District collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, additional collector Kiran Kumar and others were present at the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Sudarshan Reddy said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is giving utmost importance to women empowerment in the state, he said.

Earlier, only 50 paddy purchasing centres were allocated to women SHGs, he said, adding 14 activities including stitching of uniforms of educational institutions, running canteens and petrol bunks, solar fencing responsibility have been handed over to WSHGs.

The Congress leader warned that serious action will be taken against trouble makers. He suggested that primary agriculture cooperative societies and others should guide during paddy procurement.