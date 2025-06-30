Women Saved ₹6,300 Cr With Zero Tickets

HYDERABAD: Transport and BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced TGSRTC plans to deploy electric buses throughout the Outer Ring Road corridor. He also urged residents to contact RTC authorities for information on expanding public-transport services to new colonies.

The minister on Monday conducted a field inspection of the Musheerabad RTC depot focusing on the rollout of the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) and the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFCS). The minister observed conductors demonstrating the ease of digital payments and touch-and-go ticketing under AFCS, which has been in place on RTC buses in the city for the past three months.

“On average, 20 per cent of passengers use digital payment every day,” Prabhakar noted, adding that the system will be extended to the fleet soon.

He pointed to the Mahalalshmi free-travel scheme for women, introduced by the state government. “RTC has issued 191 crore zero-fare tickets under this initiative, saving women approximately ₹6,300 crore so far,” Prabhakar said.