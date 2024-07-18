Women Played Key Role in Congress’ Success: Uttam

Hyderabad: Civil supplies and irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday said that the Congress government in Telangana was redefining women's empowerment in the state as a majority of schemes being implemented by it were focused on empowering women.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of Nerella Sharada as chairperson of the Telangana Commission for Women at Buddha Bhavan on Wednesday, Uttam Kumar Reddy highlighted several innovative schemes launched by the Congress government to ensure the economic empowerment of women.

The minister emphasised that women played a crucial role in the Congress party's victory in the last Assembly elections. He assured that all promises made to the people would be fulfilled, and the Congress party was committed to the socio-economic empowerment of women, providing them equal opportunities for growth in all sectors. He mentioned that several schemes were in the pipeline to empower women in Telangana further.

Uttam Kumar Reddy criticised the previous BRS regime for neglecting women. While the Congress government, headed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, had given cabinet berths to two women, there were no women ministers in the first term of the BRS government. He cited the example of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 in Hyderabad, attended by Ivanka Trump, where no woman minister represented Telangana.

He expressed hope that Nerella Sharada, as the new chairperson of the Women's Commission, would play an active role in women's empowerment. He assured that the Congress government would adopt a zero-tolerance policy regarding women's safety, ensuring that women felt safe at their workplaces, on roads, and in their homes.

He mentioned that schemes like Maha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyothi, and Indiramma Indlu had benefited lakhs of women daily, monthly, and permanently. More than 14 lakh women were utilising the free travel service in RTC buses across Telangana daily. Under the Mahalakshmi Scheme, TGSRTC had issued nearly 55 crore zero tickets to women passengers, providing them the independence and freedom to travel.

Uttam Kumar Reddy also pointed out that cooking gas cylinders at `500 benefited around 40 lakh women, with each household saving over Rs 700 per month. He assured that the scheme would be fine-tuned to include more beneficiaries, ensuring every eligible woman received the benefits of the Mahalakshmi scheme, one of the six promises made by Congress before the elections.

Under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, lakhs of families have been receiving free electricity for up to 200 units, empowering women by reducing their electricity expenses. Additionally, the Indiramma Indlu scheme aimed to provide houses to homeless poor families, with 4.50 lakh houses sanctioned at an outlay of Rs 22,500 crore in the first phase. These houses would be sanctioned in the name of women beneficiaries, granting them the authority to manage their families better.

Uttam Kumar Reddy pointed out that it was a woman (Sonia Gandhi) who converted the 60-year-old dream of Telangana into a reality. Therefore, women would continue to get priority in all sectors under the Congress government.