Women Play Key Role in Society, Says Justice Paul

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court’s Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul on Friday said that his mother had shaped his identity as she played a significant role in his life.

Speaking at the celebrations to mark the International Women’s Day at the Telangana High Court Advocates Association, Justice Paul said he was merely 15 months old, when his father passed away. “My mother took all the responsibilities of our family. She worked for 35 years as a teacher and won the Best Teacher award from the President.”

As Justice Paul, who was the chief guest at the women's day celebrations, spoke about the key role that women plays.

In her speech, senior judge Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya said while women can feel happy about affirmative action because it reserves some space for them, she called upon them to claim these positions as a matter of right and prove their mettle rather than accepting positions given to them by someone else.