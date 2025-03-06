Women participation in mining sector is increasing, says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad:Union coals and mines minister G. Kishan Reddy announced that the ministry was contemplating appointing a woman ambassador to promote involvement of women in the mining sector. Kishan Reddy said that the Centre had taken a decision to provide `1 crore health insurance for those working in the mining sector.

Speaking at a programme here to celebrate the contribution of women in the mining sector, Kishan Reddy listed out the work carried out by the Narendra Modi government for women, and noted that the admission of women in science, technology, engineering and medicine (STEM) had increased by 43 per cent and admissions in higher education by 28 per cent. State panchayat raj minister Danasari Anasuya Seetakka was present at the event.



He said that the government has increased maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks, constructed 11 crore toilets under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and provided gas connections to 10 crore women under Ujwala Yojana.



Stating that women employment in the mining sector was increasing, Kishan Reddy said that women are coming forward to work in the mining sector in the night shift. The Centre was training women in Coal India under Jyoti Women Leadership programme, he said.