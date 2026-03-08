Women Officials The Eyes And Ears Of State's Forests

HYDERABAD: Women officers, who account for nearly a third of all forest department staff in the state, are at the forefront of forest and wildlife protection in the state, with a large number of the women officers holding different positions at the field level.

Performing the tasks of cutting edge of forest protection, and that of wildlife at the ground level are 995 forest beat officers, who are the eyes and ears of the department and who patrol the forests every day, keep track of every change and development in their beats.

According to department’s data, there are 1,464 women officers in the forest department compared to 3,139 men serving in different positions. Of the total women officers, 1,115 are at the field level, working as forest range officers, deputy range officers and forest beat officers.

While forest minister is Konda Surekha, the department is headed by Dr C. Suvarna, who is the principal chief conservator of forests (head of forest force). The TG Forest Development Corporation is headed by Sunitha M Bhagwat, the CAMPA division is headed by N Kshitija, while the state forest academy is headed by Priyanka Varghese.

According to the department, there are 55 women forest range officers, 65 deputy range officers, 995 forest beat officers, 10 assistant conservators, two deputy conservators, and of the 53 IFS officers in all in the state, 17 are women. The women officers also form a significant portion of those in various administrative positions with 322 of them holding various responsibilities, according to the department.