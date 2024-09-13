Women make powerful films: Expert

Hyderabad: Despite women filmmakers producing outstanding content, there was only six per cent of the highest-grossing films were directed by women directors in the United States between 2007 and 2023, there is an urgent need for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the film sector, said Caroline Libresco, an American filmmaker and women’s representation advocate who worked with the Sundance Institute for 19 years. “Women’s work is stronger, more powerful in a way and they deserve more opportunities,” said Libresco.

In her address at a seminar, ‘Women and Documentary Film,’ on Friday, Libresco spoke about the glaring gender disparities in the film industry and the challenges faced by women in the world of cinema. The seminar was conducted by St Francis College for Women in collaboration with the US Consulate Hyderabad.

Libresco, renowned for her work at the Los Angeles-based Sundance Institute, presented her research titled Her Frame: Women Making Movies. Her research highlighted the significant gender imbalance in the American film industry, a gap that has persisted despite the remarkable quality of films made by women. The seminar also explored the obstacles faced by women in the industry, from financial limitations to the exclusionary nature of male-dominated networks.

She discussed potential solutions, including data-driven strategies, better funding for women-led projects and creating support networks to counter these challenges. During the session, the students came up with probing questions about the representation of women on-screen and behind the camera. Discussions focused on how to build a more inclusive environment in the film industry.

Libresco closed the session on a hopeful note: “With the right support, women’s voices in film can be heard loud and clear, not just in America but around the world.” The seminar reinforced the critical role of data and advocacy in addressing gender disparities in filmmaking and sparked a deeper conversation on the future of DEI in the industry.