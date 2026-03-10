 Top
Telangana
10 March 2026 12:34 AM IST

Women-led Shakti canteen launched at MMC
Hyderabad: The Indira Mahila Shakti Canteen was inaugurated on Monday at the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) head office by commissioner T. Vinay Krishna Reddy.

Following the launch, the commissioner shared lunch with heads of departments, fostering interaction and encouragement. He appreciated the initiative, noting its role in supporting women‑led empowerment and public service.


