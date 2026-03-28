Women In AI Roles Lag In Leadership

HYDERABAD: A new report tracking women’s role in the tech workforce has found that while cities like Hyderabad are seeing strong participation from women in artificial intelligence (AI) roles, this is not translating into leadership positions at the same pace.

The report, Rethinking Opportunity, Equity and the Future of Work: The Evolving Landscape for Women in Technology in the Age of AI – 2026 by Talent500, points to a widening gap between entry-level hiring and senior roles. India produces about 43 per cent of the world’s female STEM graduates, yet women make up only 29 per cent of entry-level roles and just 14 per cent of leadership positions, according to the study.

Hyderabad, along with Bengaluru, Pune and NCR, accounts for a large share of the workforce surveyed, underlining its role as a major centre for tech jobs and Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

There are signs of change in how women are engaging with emerging technologies. Around 65 per cent of women said they are optimistic about opportunities in AI over the next three years, while 95 per cent said they would consider moving into AI-focused roles if supported by their organisations.

The report notes that AI is already part of daily work for many employees, especially in areas such as coding, research and data analysis, rather than being limited to experimental use.

“Women are not on the sidelines of AI transformation. They are actively engaging with it and preparing to lead within it,” the report said.

At the same time, the findings highlight structural challenges slowing career growth. These include limited access to high-visibility projects, gaps in sponsorship from senior leaders, and workplace systems that do not consistently support advancement.

“There is no shortage of skilled women entering tech roles. The issue lies in how organisations enable them to move into decision-making positions,” the report observed.

“With the city continuing to add AI and tech roles, especially through GCC expansion, the report shows that the next challenge will be ensuring that participation at the entry level translates into sustained leadership presence,” Reena Gaddam, a senior HR executive at a top IT firm in the city, told Deccan Chronicle.