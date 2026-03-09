Women Farmer's Mela Draws 6,000

Hyderabad: The two‑day Grand Mega Women farmers’ mela opened at Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU) sports grounds in Rajendranagar, attracting around 6,000 women farmers on the first day. Jointly organised by PJTAU, Coromandel International Limited and the state agriculture department, the event coincides with International Women’s Day and the UN‑declared 2026 International Year of Women Farmers. Farmers, experts and students from Telangana and neighbouring states attended, focusing on empowerment through technology and sustainable practices.

Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao underlined the Revanth Reddy government’s priority on farmers’ welfare, highlighting a Rs 21,000 crore loan waiver for 25 lakh farmers. He listed initiatives including subsidised seeds, mechanisation with a Rs 500 crore subsidy prioritising women, distribution of drones to progressive farmers, promotion of crop rotation and natural farming, oil palm industries in every district, and three new agricultural colleges. He said Rythu Vedikas were promoting modern technology and value addition.

IT and industries minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu urged adoption of modern skills for food security, soil health and diversification amid global uncertainties, praising PJTAU for its innovations. Panchayati raj minister Seethakka congratulated organisers, noting women’s 60–80 percent contribution to agriculture from sowing to harvest, and stressed the need for greater recognition. Thirty women farmers and six agricultural experts were honoured for their contributions.

ICAR director general M.L. Jat commended Telangana’s progress, particularly in oil palm, and pledged collaboration. PJTAU vice‑chancellor Prof. Aldas Janaiah highlighted women’s 58 per cent share of the agricultural workforce, warned against chemical overuse, and committed to training for financial prosperity. Agriculture director Dr Gopi and others also attended.