Women Dominate Honours At JNTU‑H Convocation

HYDERABAD: Women students topped academic honours at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU‑H) this year, even as the university placed artificial intelligence and emerging technologies at the centre of its academic push.

At the XIV Convocation, 59 of the 71 gold medals were awarded to women. Women also formed 68 per cent of the 26,501 students who graduated with distinction, pointing to a steady rise in outcomes across programmes.

A total of 82,547 students received degrees, including 72,210 undergraduates, 9,373 postgraduates and 729 Doctor of Pharmacy degrees. The university also awarded 87 doctoral degrees across 15 disciplines.

Vice‑Chancellor T. Kishen Kumar Reddy said the newly rolled‑out R25 curriculum gives greater weight to AI, machine learning, cyber security and blockchain, aligning classroom learning with changing industry needs. He noted that 23 start‑ups have been incubated so far in areas such as AI, healthcare, cyber security and urban mobility.

Research projects worth ₹10.65 crore are currently under way, funded by national agencies including the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, University Grants Commission and Department of Science and Technology. The university has also admitted 214 PhD scholars after a long gap and set up eight new research centres, the VC said.

Infrastructure works worth ₹86.48 crore have been completed, with additional projects in progress to expand laboratories and classrooms. University colleges have invested ₹2.52 crore in specialised equipment, he mentioned in his report.

Mettu Madan Mohan Reddy, whole‑time director of Aurobindo Pharma Limited, attended the convocation as chief guest and was conferred an honorary doctorate. In his address, he said science and medicine are changing rapidly, driven by AI‑led discovery, advanced biologics, cell and gene therapies, and digital health systems. “The country’s role must go beyond supplying affordable medicines and move towards shaping global innovation,” he said. Calling Hyderabad a key pharmaceutical hub, he urged stronger collaboration between universities and industry, especially in translational research, specialised manufacturing and multidisciplinary science, to help India lead in next‑generation therapies.

More than 65,000 graduates this year were from BTech programmes, underlining the university’s continued role in supplying engineering talent to Telangana.