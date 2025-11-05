Karimnagar: Two children were orphaned in Kancharla village, Rajanna Sircilla district, after their father died of a heart attack abroad and their grief-stricken mother ended her life 40 days later, highlighting the plight of Gulf migrant families.

According to sub-inspector Vemula Laxman, the deceased, Devolla Hanumanth, 38, had migrated to Bahrain three years ago to support his family. His wife, Padma, 33, lived in the village with their two daughters, the elder aged 11 and the younger aged seven.

Hanumanth reportedly suffered a fatal heart attack on September 26. On learning of his death, Padma was devastated and withdrew completely, refusing to eat or speak, and constantly mourning her husband. Overwhelmed by anxiety about her children’s future, she died by suicide on Tuesday.

The double tragedy has plunged the village into mourning. Witnesses described a heart-rending scene as the two young girls sat beside their mother’s body, crying inconsolably. Villagers and relatives are deeply worried about the future of the orphaned sisters.

Community members, relatives, and village elders are coordinating efforts to ensure the children’s care and well-being. They have appealed to society and the government to provide assistance and secure the future of the two girls.