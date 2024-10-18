Women Congress Leaders Take Part in Shakti Abhiyan

Adilabad: Congress MP from Adilabad and contestant candidate Atram Suguna participated in a two-day national executive committee meeting of Shakti Abhiyan, organised by leaders of the Indira Fellowship, in Delhi on Friday. The event featured Rahul Gandhi as the chief guest.

Suguna, who serves as the in-charge of the former Adilabad unit of Indira Fellowship, was accompanied by Saujanya, the in-charge of the Telangana state unit. The meeting focused on empowering women and transforming politics across India.

The Congress is actively selecting women aspiring to become leaders through the Indira Fellowship, providing them with opportunities to contribute to initiatives aimed at empowering women and transforming the political landscape of the country.

During the event, Suguna stated, “Rahul Gandhi inspired us with his speech, emphasising that real change is possible by empowering women and ensuring they have equal opportunities and rights.” She added that Rahul Gandhi encouraged women who seek genuine change to join Shakti Abhiyan.

Suguna further highlighted that the Congress is committed to promoting women's representation in politics and strengthening their voices through programs like Shakti Abhiyan and Indira Fellowship, both launched last year. These initiatives are closely monitored by Rahul Gandhi to ensure their effectiveness and impact.

“The government is encouraging women's participation in politics and providing the necessary support to help them lead and make meaningful contributions,” Suguna remarked. She emphasised that these programmes aim to create a robust platform for women to emerge as leaders and drive positive change in society.