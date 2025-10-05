Women Congress Leaders Eye ZP Chairman Post

Adilabad: Women Congress leaders, including former MLA Ajmeera Rekha Naik who joined the party from the BRS, are planning to contest from general seats in the local bodies elections, aiming for the zilla parishad (ZP) chairperson’s post that is reserved for women (general). They have started conducting internal surveys to assess their winning prospects from specific ZP territorial constituency segments.

Naik has started lobbying for the Indravelli ZPTC seat and recently met Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju at a function for the purpose.

The TPCC will shortlist candidates from among three aspirants per constituency after a screening process. In-charge ministers of the respective districts are expected to play a key role in shortlisting the candidates.

Kandi Srinivas Reddy, Congress in-charge for Adilabad Assembly constituency, is planning to field his wife Sai Mouna Reddy from the Gadiguda ZPTC seat, which comes under the Adilabad ZP. Srinivas Reddy has reportedly reached out to senior Congress leaders in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district seeking support for his wife’s candidature —Gadiguda technically falls under Asifabad constituency in the district.

In-charge minister for erstwhile Adilabad district, Jupally Krishna Rao, has convened a meeting of party Assembly in-charges in Hyderabad on October 6 to discuss the selection of candidates. Erstwhile Adilabad district has a history of defeated MLAs and MPs, such as Ramesh Rathod, later contesting ZPTC elections and going on to become ZP chairpersons.