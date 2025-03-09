Women challenge norms with ‘Why Loiter?’ walk

Hyderabad:Around 40 women took to the streets at Turkayamjal demanding that public spaces be reclaimed. Organised by the Ambedkarite Students’ Association commemorating the International Women’s Day, the ‘Why Loiter?’ walk challenged societal norms that restrict women’s freedom in public.

Inspired by the book ‘Why Loiter?’ by Shilpa Phadke, Sameera Khan and Shilpa Ranade, the event sought to move beyond discussions and put ideas into action.



“Women are always expected to be in public for a purpose—work, errands, or responsibilities. But we have the right to simply exist, to loiter, without fear,” said Rekha J, a participant.



“Seeing you all out here makes me so happy,” one resident told them. However, the reaction from men was strikingly different—many stared in confusion, discomfort and disbelief, unable to comprehend a large group of women occupying public space for leisure.



Despite the sense of freedom, safety concerns remained. The participants carried pepper spray, whistles and even curtain rods as precautionary ‘weapons’.



“It’s frustrating that we have to arm ourselves just to exist in public at night,” another participant remarked.



The experience sparked conversations about the difference in mobility—while men step out without a second thought, women must constantly assess risk, plan routes, and remain vigilant.



The ‘Why Loiter?’ movement is about challenging this inequality.



“Women deserve to walk, loiter, and have fun without fear or scrutiny,” the organisers stated.



The group vowed to continue occupying public spaces, asserting their right to be visible and reclaiming the city as much as anyone else.