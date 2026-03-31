Women Bus Travellers Saved Rs.10,000 Cr in 2.5 Years, Say Ministers

Hyderabad: Women commuters have saved `10,000 crore on bus travel since the government introduced the ‘Mahalakshmi’ free bus travel for them December 9, 2023, according to ministers, who said the programme had also improved the financial position of the state-run transport corporation.

Marking the milestone on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Danasari ‘Anasuya’ Seethakka said the scheme, announced as an election promise, had gained wide acceptance and contributed to restoring the RTC’s self-sustaining status.

They said free travel worth `290 crore had translated into `10,000 crore in savings for women, describing the scheme as central to women’s empowerment.

"True to the promise made, within just 48 hours of the 'Praja Palana' government assuming office, we launched the 'Mahalakshmi' scheme. The Rs.10,000 crores saved by women through this initiative will serve to meet their families' financial needs and support their children's education,” Bhatti said.

“Our objective extends beyond merely facilitating bus travel; our goal is to empower women to become ‘lakhpatis’. Over the next three years, we intend to provide interest-free loans exceeding Rs.1 lakh crore to women's self-help groups. The government is actively encouraging women to establish MSMEs,” he stated.

Prabhakar said it was remarkable that out of the 65 lakh passengers travelling daily, 40 lakh were women. “We are providing this facility to women while simultaneously safeguarding the interests of the RTC. The government has already begun clearing the outstanding dues owed to the RTC. We are committed to further strengthening the corporation through the induction of new buses and the establishment of new routes," he assured.

The ministers said the government would continue funding the scheme while addressing RTC dues, adding that expansion of services and fleet augmentation were planned to sustain operations alongside the free travel programme.