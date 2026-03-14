Women Begin To Narrow AI Learning Gap In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Women in Hyderabad are gradually narrowing the gender gap in artificial intelligence learning, with participation in generative AI courses rising, though men continue to dominate overall enrolments.

According to a report by online learning platform Coursera, women accounted for 37 per cent of generative AI learners in Hyderabad in 2025, up from 34 per cent in 2024, marking a three percentage point increase within a year. Men constituted the remaining 63 per cent of learners.

Across India, women are completing generative AI courses at rates three per cent higher than men, the report noted, indicating strong completion rates once they enrol.

Several AI-related courses have recorded relatively high participation from women. These include Generative AI Content Creation from Adobe with 48.2 per cent female participation, Social Media Management from Meta with 44.9 per cent, and Design Fundamentals with AI from Adobe with 44.4 per cent.

Other courses attracting significant female enrolment are Satisfaction Guaranteed: Develop Customer Loyalty Online from Google at 41.8 per cent, Design a User Experience for Social Good and Prepare for Jobs from Google at 41.7 per cent, and Introduction to Google Workspace with Gemini from Google Cloud at 40.7 per cent.

Courses focused on AI and machine learning fundamentals have also seen notable participation from women. Fundamentals of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence from Amazon Web Services recorded 37.3 per cent female enrolment, while Google AI Essentials reported 38.9 per cent participation.

Data from learners in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana also indicates a strong interest in practical AI courses such as GenAI for Everyone, Data Analysis and Visualisation with Python, and Natural Language Processing in TensorFlow.

According to Coursera’s analysis, application-oriented courses that demonstrate real-world use of AI tend to attract higher participation from women compared to purely technical programmes.