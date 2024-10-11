Women as changemakers celebrated in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: UGC Chairman Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar highlighted the important role women play as changemakers in society. “Women should dream big and aim high to achieve great heights in their careers,” he said, at the 19th convocation of the Telangana Mahila Vishwavidyalayam (TMV).

Also, present at the event was Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman, Prof. R. Limbadri, who emphasised the crucial role of women’s education in shaping society. He noted how Telangana has been at the forefront of promoting women’s empowerment through education, and praised the state’s commitment to ensuring equal opportunities for women.

Prof. Vijjulatha, in-charge Vice Chancellor, along with special officer Prof. Saraswathamma and Controller of Exams Dr Shailaja, were among the university officials who attended the ceremony.