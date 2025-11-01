Telangana: Body of Headless Woman Found

Nizamabad: The decapitated body of a woman was found at Mittapur village under Navipet Police Station limits on Saturday. The woman, aged between 20 and 40 years, was discovered without a head and with her right hand severed up to the wrist.

Police Commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya inspected the scene, where the unidentified woman is believed to have been brutally murdered on the outskirts of Mittapur in Navipet mandal.

A dog squad and Clues team were deployed to collect evidence for further investigation. The police have formed 10 special teams to probe the case.

Nizamabad assistant commissioner of police L. Raja Venkata Reddy, North Rural CI B. Srinivas, and Navipet SI Ch. Tirupati were present at the scene.