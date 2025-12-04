 Top
Woman’s Banner To Vote Only for Honest Leaders Draws Attention

Telangana
4 Dec 2025 9:41 PM IST

Woman urges candidates to stop cash-for-votes and respect democracy

Gram Panchayat elections. (File Image)

Nalgonda: A woman put up a flexi banner at her house in Narketpally, Nalgonda district, declaring that her family’s votes were not for sale. Her family has six voters in the Narketpally gram panchayat. The banner stated that they would vote only for candidates who are dedicated to serving the people. The woman, Devarashetti Ruksmini Narayana, said that candidates contesting the gram panchayat elections often try to buy votes by distributing money. She said this practice must stop for the protection of democracy. She also appealed to contesting candidates not to visit her house with money in exchange for votes.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
