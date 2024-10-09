Woman Who Left Husband, Kids in UK Sent Back

Hyderabad:A 35-year-old woman allegedly eloped with a cab driver and, on being intercepted by the police, alleged that he was threatening her. The police were acting on a missing complaint was registered by the woman's husband who was working in London.

According to RGIA inspector K. Balaraju, the woman was married for the 17 years and living in Alwal with her two children here.



In February, the woman’s mother passed away. She had taken a cab to go to her mother’s place. She paid `7,000 for the trip, and the driver began messaging her on the phone number. The woman’s in-laws suspect something amiss as she was glued to her phone for hours.



On September 16, the husband booked a ticket for his wife and his two kids to come to London, and his mother informed him of her suspicions. After the woman shifted to London, the driver kept messaging her, and threatening her to return else he would kill her husband and the mother-in-law.



On September 29, the woman’s mother-in-law passed away, leading to the husband travelling back to Hyderabad. When in Hyderabad, he got a call from the London police, informing that his kids were found alone in a park. Due to rules that state that parents who leave their children hostile would be imprisoned, he returned to London immediately.



Police said that he found his wife missing. His daughter, who is nearly 13 years old, told him that her mother had brought them to a park and had promised to return in an hour or so, but never returned.



Meanwhile, he got a call from his wife who said that she was in Hyderabad and alleged that the driver was threatening her and had forced her to return. He immediately sent an email requesting the registering of a missing complaint with the Cyberabad police. Subsequently, a case was registered.



Thereafter, the woman’s phone was switched off. A couple of days later, the RGIA police traced the driver and the woman in Goa. On learning of their return, the police apprehended them from the airport on Monday morning and brought them to the police station for investigation.



During questioning, the woman confessed that she had gone to the place as a choice. Further the two were counselled by the police and the woman was sent back to London.