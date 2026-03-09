Woman, Two Sons Killed In Road Accident In Yadadri-Bhongir

NALGONDA: Three members of a family, including a woman and her two sons, died in a road accident on the outskirts of Wadaparthy in Bhongir mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district on Monday evening.

The victims were identified as Donkena Kethamma, 60, and her sons Donkena Suresh, 32, and Donkena Naresh, 30, residents of Thimmapur village. Naresh was a person with disability and Suresh worked as a driver for a TGRTC-hired bus.

According to police, the family was returning to their village in an autorickshaw after purchasing groceries in Bhongir when a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the vehicle.

The accident occurred when the truck driver allegedly tried to overtake another vehicle and rammed into the autorickshaw, which was being driven by Suresh.

Naresh died on the spot while Suresh succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Bhongir. Kethamma died while being shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for further treatment.

Police suspect overspeeding and negligent driving by the truck driver caused the accident. The deaths of the three family members have cast a pall of gloom over Thimmapur village.