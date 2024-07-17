Top
Woman Tied to Pole After Being Caught for Theft

Telangana
DC Correspondent
17 July 2024 1:36 PM GMT
The woman, who appears to be in her late 40s, was distraught after she was tied to the pole. She wept inconsolably and cried for help.(Image credit:X)

Rajanna Sircilla: In a shocking incident in Sardar Nagar in the Siricilla town of Rajanna Sirisilla district, a woman named Jagityala Sirisha was apprehended for stealing from a local pan shop. After being caught in the act by locals, Sirisha resorted to attacking bystanders with stones. Enraged by her actions, the locals tied her to an electric pole.

This dramatic response by the locals caused an uproar in the town, drawing the attention of authorities and residents alike.

The woman, who appears to be in her late 40s, was distraught after she was tied to the pole. She wept inconsolably and cried for help.




( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
