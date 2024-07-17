Woman Tied to Pole After Being Caught for Theft

Rajanna Sircilla: In a shocking incident in Sardar Nagar in the Siricilla town of Rajanna Sirisilla district, a woman named Jagityala Sirisha was apprehended for stealing from a local pan shop. After being caught in the act by locals, Sirisha resorted to attacking bystanders with stones. Enraged by her actions, the locals tied her to an electric pole.

This dramatic response by the locals caused an uproar in the town, drawing the attention of authorities and residents alike.



The woman, who appears to be in her late 40s, was distraught after she was tied to the pole. She wept inconsolably and cried for help.











రాజన్న సిరిసిల్ల జిల్లా సిరిసిల్ల పట్టణంలోని సర్దార్ నగర్‌లో జగిత్యాల శిరీష అనే మహిళ పాన్ షాపులో దొంగతనం చేస్తుండగా పట్టుబడింది. సదరు మహిళ ప్రజలపై రాళ్లతో దాడి చేసింది. దీంతో ఆగ్రహించిన స్థానికులు విద్యుత్ స్తంభానికి కట్టేశారు. ఈ ఘటన పట్టణంలో కలకలం సృష్టించింది.

(Source: PTC) pic.twitter.com/nKXq26rDXS — AIR News Hyderabad (@airnews_hyd) July 17, 2024



