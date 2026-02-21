Woman Survives Murder Bid by Husband in Peddapalli

KARIMNAGAR: A 40-year-old woman survived an alleged murder attempt by her husband in Kalva Srirampur mandal of Peddapalli district, police said on Saturday.

The victim, Nune Padma, was found in a critical condition in a forested area near Jaffar Khan Pet more than 24 hours after she was allegedly attacked and left there.

According to police, the accused, Nune Venkatesh, took his first wife to an isolated spot on Friday on the pretext of discussing their pending legal dispute. He allegedly attacked her with a boulder and, assuming she had died, abandoned her in dense bushes before fleeing.

The incident came to light after Padma’s family lodged a missing complaint at Peddapalli police station. Police detained Venkatesh for questioning, during which he allegedly confessed and led them to the location.

Officers found Padma alive with severe injuries and shifted her to the Government Hospital in Peddapalli. She was later referred to a hospital in Karimnagar for advanced treatment.

Police said the couple, natives of Mancherial district, had been married for 15 years and have two children. They had been involved in a divorce case for the past seven years. Venkatesh had reportedly contracted a second marriage. The alleged assault took place after the couple attended a court hearing on Friday.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered and Venkatesh is in police custody.