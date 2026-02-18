 Top
Woman Snatches Techie’s Gold Chain in Jubilee Hills

Telangana
18 Feb 2026 10:19 AM IST

The police are examining the footage of CCTVs installed in Jubilee Hills to identify the accused involved in the snatching

In just one day, at least seven cases of chain-snatching were reported in the city.
A woman snatched the gold chain of a software engineer in Jubilee Hills. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A woman snatched the gold chain of a software engineer in Jubilee Hills here.

She came along with her friend on a bike and snatched the gold chain of the software engineer Manasa when she was on the way to her office on Road Number 93 in Jubilee Hills from her hostel Kavuri Hills. The accused came from behind and snatched the gold chain weighing 12 grams.

The woman was riding pillion, the police said that they were examining the footage of CCTVs installed in Jubilee Hills to identify the accused.


