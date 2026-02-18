Woman Snatches Techie’s Gold Chain in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: A woman snatched the gold chain of a software engineer in Jubilee Hills here.

She came along with her friend on a bike and snatched the gold chain of the software engineer Manasa when she was on the way to her office on Road Number 93 in Jubilee Hills from her hostel Kavuri Hills. The accused came from behind and snatched the gold chain weighing 12 grams.

The woman was riding pillion, the police said that they were examining the footage of CCTVs installed in Jubilee Hills to identify the accused.