Woman Seeks Help Finding Husband

Hyderabad:A woman from Old Malakpet, Hyderabad, sought help through the Chief Minister’s Praja Vani programme to find her missing husband, who left for Germany from Canada without informing her. The woman, Shabana Nasrin Ahmed, requested the government to locate her husband Mujamil Gulab Nayak, and said that she needed her husband’s signature for the visa application for her four-year-old daughter.

Dr Chinna Reddy, vice-chairman of the State Planning Board, took up the case and wrote to the Chief Minister’s Office. Within four days, the women’s welfare section of the general administration department contacted Indian embassies in Germany and Canada, the ministry of external affairs, and the state police to conduct an investigation into the matter.

Officials said the matter is being pursued seriously, and are making full efforts to locate her husband.

Aimplb Calls For Bharat Bandh on Oct 3



Hyderabad:The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has announced a ‘Bharat bandh’ on October 3 as part of the second phase of its ‘Save Waqf, Save Constitution campaign’. After a consultative meeting with members of AIMPLB Hyderabad and Telangana chapters, the board decided to implement the roadmap provided by the AIMPLB in every area of Telangana. The session was presided by AIMPLB president Maulana Khalid Safiullah Rahmani.



The board requested Muslims to be a part of the protest by keeping their shops and businesses closed from 8 am to 2 pm and asked them to display protest posters on their shops. It also invited members of other communities who wish to join the movement.

The board stated institutions providing medical and emergency services should remain open and continue their services during protest.